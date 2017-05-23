Video: Winston County Garbage Fee Increase

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss.(WCBI)—If you are a resident in Winston County it’s about to get a little more expensive to take out the trash.

In a special called board meeting earlier this month the board of supervisors voted to increase solid waste fees.

Winston County residents pay eight dollars for garbage services, but come October the price will go up to $12.00.

The board of supervisors say the increase is necessary but residents say trash is starting to cost a fortune.

” We’re cutting it close every year. If the state of Mississippi and our legislatures decided they wanted to take away our inmates, we’d be in a mess,”said Board of Supervisors president Luke Parkes.

Parkes has served as board president for four terms now. He says the garbage fee increase is necessary.

“The money is for maintenance on the; vehicle, tires, breaks, anything day to day operations. There was no raise to the employees, it’s going straight to the day to day maintenance and operation,”said Parkes.

Winston County solid wastes services uses state inmates to help collect the trash. Parkes says the inmates are a vital part of cutting costs.

“In the state of Mississippi when they first opened our regional facility we were in agreement. They will provide us with inmates to work whether it’s picking up roadside garbage, maintenance on the vehicle. We got scared that we were going to lose them. Then we would have to hire somebody to ride the back of the truck,”said Parkes.

County resident Monica Holmes says she doesn’t believe an increase in garbage fees will put her money to good use.

“I don’t feel like if it was used for what they say it was used for it would be different. But I don’t think it’s being used for what they say it’s being used for. I don’t think the money has been used for what they say for a long time. And unfortunately I’m a tax payer. I pay my taxes and I don’t appreciate having to pay everybody else stuff because they won’t pay it they got people who haven’t paid garbage bills in god knows when,” said Holmes.

Parkes says those who don’t pay their bill aren’t getting the service for free.

“We got pacels of land and you have a home on that parcel of land. If you get homestead exemption you are going to get a garbage bill. If you don’t pay that bill any vehicle registered under that address or buys a tag at that address, we will hold your car tag until the full amount is paid,” said Parkes.

In a year if you haven’t paid any outstanding garbage fees. The fee will be charged to the residents land causing a lien to be applied to the house until the fine is paid in full.