1 dead, 15 injured in Kansas City bar shooting

Kansas City, Missouri — One person is dead and 15 wounded after a shooting outside a bar late Sunday night. The suspect was killed by an armed private security guard at the venue, authorities said. The violence put an abrupt end to a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs victory that sent them to the Super Bowl.

Police at the scene said the shooter opened fire at a line of people waiting to get inside. The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot when police arrived, CBS affiliate KCTV reported. Kansas City police Chief Richard Smith said only the shooter and the security guard fired weapons.

Smith identified the bodies Monday as 29-year-old Jahron Swift, who is the suspected shooter, and 25-year-old Raeven Parks. Police said all the wounded were brought to area hospitals and at least three were in critical condition.

The shooting took place shortly before midnight Sunday at the 9ine Ultra Lounge.

“This is very disappointing for us,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said Monday. “It’s heartbreaking for a number of families, not just the families of the victim who was killed, but also the families of many others today.”

The scene outside 9ine Ultra Lounge in Kansas City, Missouri after shooting late on January 19, 2020. KCTV

Smith added that authorities recovered the suspect’s weapon, but didn’t say if it had been legally obtained. The motive for the shooting is not yet clear.

Kansas City Police Captain David Jackson told news outlets at the club that responding officers found “a chaotic scene” and had to call in help from around the city, The Associated Press reports.

A Facebook post on the club’s page advertised Sunday night’s “Sold Out Sundays” event, which appeared to be a celebration of the Chiefs’ win. The Chiefs — featured on the event’s artwork — beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.

The AP quoted Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker as saying at the scene, “It just put such a tragic end to such a wonderful day in Kansas City,” referencing the Chiefs game. “It’s just hard to stand here and talk about this kind of tragedy on really one of the best days Kansas City has had in a long time.”

