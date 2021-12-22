1 Dead in Lowndes County shooting

Sheriff's investigators working a fatal shooting in Columbus Heights neighborhood

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the Columbus Heights Neighborhood.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Kaye Drive in eastern Lowndes County, just off of South Lehmberg Road.

Lowndes County Sheriif Eddie Hawkins tells WCBI when they got there, they found a male victim, who had been shot in the chest.

The victim was dead at the scene.

Investigators are trying to piece together what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is in its earliest stages, and no suspects have been identified.