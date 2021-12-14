1 hurt in boiler explosion at Mississippi poultry feed mill

COLLINS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person has been injured after the explosion of a boiler at a feed mill for a Mississippi poultry company.

Collins Fire Chief John Pope said his department received reports at around 9:30 Monday morning about a boiler room explosion at a feed mill operated by Sanderson Farms.

Pope said one person was reported injured and taken to a local hospital. The condition of that person wasn’t immediately known. Pope said the warehouse received minimal damage from the blast.

The mill was taken offline while the incident is investigated by Sanderson Farms safety team.