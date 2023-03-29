1 person injured after officer-involved shooting in Sherman

SHERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – A person was injured after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Sherman.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said the shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. at Beasley Apartments.

Officers were first called about a person shooting a gun at the complex.

MBI said law enforcement engaged the unidentified person but did not say how.

The agency also did not say how the person was injured.

No officers were injured in the incident.

MBI said it will share its findings of the investigation with the Attorney General’s Office.

