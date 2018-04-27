10-hour standoff ends with one man in custody

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A clay county man is taken into custody early Friday morning, after a 10-hour standoff with law enforcement.

This all happened on Northwood Forrest Road, just off of Highway 45.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said around 4 pm on Thursday, Clay County deputies and West Point police went to serve a mental commitment order to Johnny Dismuke.

However, when they approached the home, Scott said Dismuke fired a gunshot through the door. Dismuke then barricaded himself inside the home.

The Clay County man was the only person inside during the incident.

Throughout the standoff, several rounds of gunfire was exchanged between Dismuke and law enforcement.

The sheriff would not say how many times the suspect was shot.

In the end, Scott told us he’s thankful this situation ended without any fatalities.

“Mr. Dismuke basically had went in the house, locked the door, cut the lights off, and turn the cell phones off so we never was actually able to make any direct contact with him. It takes a lot of experience, teamwork and that’s what we saw tonight. We saw the agencies working together and graciously the Mississippi Highway Patrol, MBN, swat team come in which, is a very highly trained group of men and women and they was able to diffuse this situation,” Scott said.

Dismuke was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. We do not have an update on his condition at this time.

Sheriff Scott said charges against Dismuke are expected.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has taken over this case.