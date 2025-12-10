10 people arrested after an 11-month investigation in Calhoun Co.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 10 people are arrested after an 11-month investigation.

According to Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan, this was a joint operation between the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, along with Bruce PD and Vardaman PD.

56-year-old Glenn Howard Smith of Derma, Kelly A. Stone of Calhoun City, 46-year-old Erica Vanderpoel of Derma, 70-year-old Johnny L. Freelon of Derma, 54-year-old Randy G. Jones of Vardaman, and 31-year-old Austin Ledbetter of Bruce are charged with 1 count of sale of meth.

44-year-old Michael Joe Lee of Calhoun City and 61-year-old Michael W. Wright of Vardaman are charged with 2 counts of sale of meth.

43-year-old Candice Ranae Pearl of Houlka and 36-year-old Keith Terry of Derma are charged with 2 counts of sale of meth and one count of possession of meth.

Pollan says more arrests are imminent, and this is an ongoing investigation.

