104 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi, state total at 1,177

Health officials are reporting more than a hundred new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, including one in Chickasaw County.

The numbers bring the state’s total to 1,177 positive coronavirus tests.

Total, 26 people have died. The death in Chickasaw County is the first there.

353 people have been or are hospitalized because of coronavirus.

Nearly 60 percent of the people infected in the state are women.

Only four of Mississippi’s 82 counties are not reporting any positive COVID-19 infections.