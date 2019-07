MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Monroe County child has died following a Friday swimming accident.

12-year-old Braxton Dent died in a Memphis hospital Sunday afternoon according to social media statements from close family members.

Monroe County investigators declined to comment on the investigation or identity.

The 12-year-old was flown to Memphis after being found in the pool of a Monroe County residence.

Photo courtesy of GoFundMe.com