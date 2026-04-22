12-year-old found safe after multi-agency response in Webster Co.

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 12-year-old has been found after a multi-agency response in Webster County.

According to the Webster County sheriff’s department, the juvenille was lost from home.

Sheriff David Gore told WCBI that the department’s new drone helped assist with the search and rescue operations.

The child was found safe in less than an hour.

The department recently got the drone after receiving a grant from 4-County and local community members.

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