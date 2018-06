PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)- A 12 year old boy from Tuscaloosa is dead after a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Pickens County.

Pickens County Coroner Chad Harless says the crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Alabama Highway 86 between Carrollton and Gordo.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

The boy was taken to Pickens County ER where he died.

Troopers are investigating the cause of that accident.