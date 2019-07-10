$13.4M in federal grants awarded to 8 Mississippi airports

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – More federal grants have been announced for Mississippi airports.

U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith said the Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $13.4 million to eight Mississippi airports.

- Advertisement -

Hawkins Field in Jackson is getting more than $5 million to rehabilitate a runway and runway lighting.

Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Jackson is getting nearly $5 million to renovate part of its terminal and nearly 7 miles of service and access roads.

Golden Triangle Regional Airport near Columbus will get $1 million to expand its building, buy new air traffic control equipment, buy safety equipment and rework a water line.

Bobby Chain Municipal Airport in Hattiesburg will get $744,000 for drainage.

Airports in Corinth, Moselle, Louisville and Brookhaven will each get from $190,000 to $636,000 for improvements.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)