13 new cases of coronavirus found in Mississippi, state total at 34

By
Sydney Franklin
-
0

The Mississippi Department of Health has reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in eight counties.

Counties with their first coronavirus cases are Bolivar, DeSoto, Madison, and Perry.

The state total for coronavirus cases is now at 34.

513 people have been tested for the virus.

A complete list of counties with coronavirus is listed below:

COUNTY CASES
Bolivar 2
Coahoma 2
Copiah 2
DeSoto 1
Forrest 1
Hancock 2
Harrison 4
Hinds 6
Jackson 1
Leflore 4
Madison 1
Monroe 1
Pearl River 4
Perry 1

Total

34

 

