13 plead guilty to operating 128 gambling devices in Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama district attorney says 13 people have been arrested in connection to an undercover investigation that led to the seizure of 128 gambling machines.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly tells AL.com that each person pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing illegal gambling machines. Connolly says an undercover investigation by the county drug task force led to their arrest. Court documents say the investigation was sparked by multiple complaints about illegal gambling at local gas stations.

Connolly says there was more than $40,000 in the 128 machines seized. He says it’s believed that money was gathered in a 24-hour period. The 13 defendants each received a suspended one-year prison sentence. They were also ordered to pay $100 for each gambling machine in their possession, with a cap of $500.

