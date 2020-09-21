14-year-old child and one other injured during high speed chase

MACEDONIA, Ala. (WCBI) – A pursuit by a state trooper in Alabama ends with the driver in handcuffs and a 14-year-old airlifted to a hospital.

The chase ended on County Road 75, near County Road 26, in the Macedonia community.

- Advertisement -

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the trooper tried to stop a vehicle on Highway 82.

After losing sight of the car, the trooper spotted it upside down in a ditch.

The teenager was taken to Children’s of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham.

A front-seat passenger was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle.

The name and charges the driver is facing have not been released.