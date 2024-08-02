14th Chancery Court District hosts free legal clinic

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Cost is one of the biggest obstacles many people face when accessing legal services.

The 14th Chancery Court District is helping some area residents overcome that obstacle.

Senior Chancellor Paula Drungole-Ellis hosted a free legal assistance clinic at the Clay County Chancery Courthouse in West Point.

Several attorneys volunteered their time and expertise to assist low-income residents in certain family law matters, including no-fault divorce, adult name changes, simple wills, advanced healthcare directives, and powers of attorney.

Chancery Court Judge Paula Drungole-Ellis said it’s important for everyone to have access to the justice system.

“I know that there are people who just cannot afford an attorney, but they need legal help. And that’s what we’re all about. We have attorneys who are volunteering their time, and I do appreciate each one of them who have volunteered. And, this is their way of giving back to the community. It’s my way of giving back to the community, and for people who can’t afford an attorney, this is our chance to give them what they need, and just to help them, so they can get what they need,” said Drungole-Ellis.

Drungole-Ellis tries to conduct two of these clinics each year.

She rotates them among the courthouses in the 14th Chancery Court District.

