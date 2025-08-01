14th Chancery Court hosts free legal assistance clinic in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Cost is one of the biggest obstacles to accessing legal services for many people.

The 14th Chancery Court District is helping some area residents overcome that obstacle.

Senior Chancellor Paula Drungole-Ellis hosted a free legal assistance clinic in Starkville on Friday, August 1.

Several attorneys volunteered their time and expertise to assist low-income residents in certain family law matters, including no-fault divorces, adult name changes, simple wills, healthcare directives, and powers of attorney.

“These attorneys that have come to volunteer their time, this is their way of giving back to the community, and this is my way of giving back to the community. So, we are so happy that we’re able to provide this limited service for those who cannot afford attorneys,” said 14th Chancery Court Judge Paula Drungole-Ellis.

Judge Drungole-Ellis will hold another legal clinic next Friday, August 8, at the Noxubee County Courthouse.

For more information, you can go to the district’s website www.14thchancery.com.

