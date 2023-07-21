14th Chancery District hosts free family law clinic in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The 14th Chancery Court District hosted a free family law clinic at the Webster County courthouse.

The clinic’s purpose is to assist low-income families with legal matters.

Residents from Chickasaw, Clay, Lowndes, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, and Webster Counties were all able to attend.

Judge Paula Drungole-Ellis said several attorneys throughout the district showed up to volunteer their time and services

“I think it’s very important that we give people the opportunity that lives in smaller towns to come to a venue, area, or place where they can get legal services,” said Drungole-Ellis.

The clinic offered advice and assistance for no-fault divorces, simple wills, the power of attorney, advanced healthcare directives, and adult name changes.

“These are less complex type areas..its things we can do readily quickly and those attorneys only represent through that day so they can get them in and get them out with what they wanted,” said the judge.

Throughout the clinic’s history, Drungole-Ellis has seen a specific need in communities.

“I think for everyone and even last years and the years we have hosted before over half came in and asked for a will to be done and they walk out of here with a will in their hand,” said Drungole-Ellis.

Court Administrator Catherine Brock said that walk-ins are welcome but its always a good idea to call ahead and see if you qualify.

“It would be beneficial for us so we can go ahead and know who is coming and what to prepare for as far as what the people would like so we do have income guidelines and they are available on our website, so a person can go on that website and view the guidelines so they can know ahead of time and that will help us as well,” said Brock.

The judge said it’s always great to see people taking advantage of this type of opportunity.

“We have people who have already appeared 30 minutes before our starting so people are anxious to get their business taken care of and with this, they can come and know it’s going to get done and they will leave with it completed,” said Drungole-Ellis.

There will be another law clinic at the Lowndes County Chancery Courthouse on Friday, August 4.

To see if you meet certain guidelines, you can visit MS14THCHANCERYCLERK

