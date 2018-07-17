15x national champion Sundancer solar car looks to reclaim title

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The race for the 2018 Solar Car Challenge kicked off Tuesday as the Houston Sundancer team competes for the title.

26 Teams are racing in a week long challenge from Fort Worth Texas to Palmdale California.

- Advertisement -

The 15-time national champion Sundancer is ready to reclaim the title after not participating in last year’s nationals.

Team captain Summer Carner said they are excited to compete.

This is a new team. There is only 2 of us. Me and our captain that’s been on our team that have actually raced. We have a new team, new car so we’re excited but ready,” said Carner.

To keep up with the Sundancer’s progress, go to www.solarcarchallenge.org for the race’s live track.