15-year-old accused of threatening to shoot students at Caledonia school

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager was charged after threatening to shoot fellow students in Caledonia.

The 15-year-old male student has been charged with making terrorist threats under Senate Bill 2141.

The juvenile allegedly told students he had a list of people he hated and was going to shoot them at school.

Caledonia School administrators notified Lowndes County deputies of the threat Monday morning, just after 11.

The suspect was taken to the Lowndes County Juvenile Detention Center.