15-year-old in critical condition after a shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A 15-year-old is in critical condition after being shot. Now, Columbus Police are trying to find out who pulled the trigger.

Thursday evening, Columbus Police officers were in the area of 19th Street and 7th Avenue North when they found a 15-year-old Black male collapsed in the street.

They realized that he had been shot and began rendering aid and called for Emergency Medical Services.

The victim was taken to Baptist – Golden Triangle, but due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was airlifted to another area hospital.

At last check, he was in critical condition.

The investigation is in its early stages, and nor arrests have been made.

Any one with information about this case should call the Columbus Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.