15-year-old in custody for bringing a loaded firearm to school
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A-15 year-old is in custody after brining a loaded gun to school.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Toler told WCBI that on September 9, a student at Thrasher High School was in the bathroom showing and pointing a gun at other children.
School resource officers quickly responded and took the child into custody without incident.
The resource officers then recovered a 9 mm loaded handgun in the locker room.
Through the investigation process, investigators revealed that the gun had been stolen along with another handgun during a recent auto burglary that was reported to the Booneville Police.
The police will be working that aspect of the case.
The 15 year-old was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Corinth.
He will remain there until a hearing can be held in youth court.