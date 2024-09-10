15-year-old in custody for bringing a loaded firearm to school

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A-15 year-old is in custody after brining a loaded gun to school.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Toler told WCBI that on September 9, a student at Thrasher High School was in the bathroom showing and pointing a gun at other children.

School resource officers quickly responded and took the child into custody without incident.

The resource officers then recovered a 9 mm loaded handgun in the locker room.

Through the investigation process, investigators revealed that the gun had been stolen along with another handgun during a recent auto burglary that was reported to the Booneville Police.

The police will be working that aspect of the case.

The 15 year-old was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Corinth.

He will remain there until a hearing can be held in youth court.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X