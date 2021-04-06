15-year-old Starkville teen charged with murder of another teen

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police arrested a teenager in the deadly Easter shooting that left another teen dead.

15-year-old Tyrese Macon of Starkville is charged with murder.

He was taken to jail with a 750,000 dollar bond.

Macon is accused of shooting 17-year-old Clifton Files.

Investigators believe the gunfire actually occurred inside of a vehicle at the intersection of Hilliard and Sherman Streets.

Starkville police say Files and Macon did not live in the immediate area.

The shooting happened at about 5:15 PM on Easter Sunday.

SPD continues to investigate the homicide.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.