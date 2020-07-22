1,547 coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi, 34 new deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- For the second day in a row, the state of Mississippi sees over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases.

Governor Reeves and State Health Officer Doctor Dobbs pleading for Mississippians to do their part by wearing masks, social distancing, and not having any type of gathering indoors or outdoors.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says there are 1,547 new cases along with 34 deaths.

Over 1,400 Mississippians have died from coronavirus. A number of Dr. Dobbs calls staggering.

Seven of Mississippi’s hospitals have no ICU beds available.

The virus is also hitting children.

Dr. Dobbs says 356 children less than one has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there are at least two pediatric patients in intensive care.

Governor Reeves touts President Trump’s mask usage in hopes of getting Mississippians to follow suit.

“The president said that he believes it’s patriotic to wear a mask. So what I ask my constituents is this. If you love the president join him, be patriotic and wear a mask. If you don’t like the president wear a mask to spite him,” said Gov. Reeves.

“At some point, people are going to start freaking out again. Back in March, there was panic, it was unrealistic panic. People wanted to basically lock up in their houses and then everybody wanted to go party at the beach. I don’t know what the mass psychology is going to be like when everyone wants to panic again, but let’s just behave sensibly and we don’t have to panic,” said Dr. Dobbs.

The governor and Dr. Dobbs also spoke with hospital administrators to issue surge plans. There are 942 Mississippians hospitalized with the virus currently.