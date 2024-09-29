16-year-old victim of fatal shooting in Columbus is identified

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant tells WCBI Marquez Carter was killed in the East Columbus incident.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The 16-year-old victim of a fatal shooting that took in Columbus has been identified.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, around 3:23 p.m., The Columbus Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 200 block of Constance Lane.

Two victims were shot. One victim was 17 and the other victim was 16.

The 17-year-old was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released. The 16-year-old died at the scene.

His body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Pearl for autopsy.

This case is still under investigation.

If you have any information contact the Columbus Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

