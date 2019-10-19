16th Annual Caledonia Days

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI)- Rain could not stop the Caledonia community from celebrating its town’s birthday. Hundreds showed up for food, activities, and live music.

“Kinda like a big family event,” said Ronnie Burns

That’s how Burns describes the Caledonia days festival.

“This event means a lot to me. All the people get to come out and see each other. Have good family food, and we have a wonderful car show they do at Caledonia, and it just means a lot to everybody to have this festival,” said Burns.

The festival that has food, live music, and many vendors started as a 100th celebration of the town. Since then, event chair Nikki Brock says it has gotten bigger and better.

“It is Caledonia’s birthday party. It’s our 16th annual,” said Brock.

And not only is it a big community celebration, but some vendors use their proceeds to give back.

They have hot dogs, hamburgers, fish baskets, but what makes Zion assembly church of God vendor special is they’ve been here for all 16 years, and according to pastor Byron Harris most of their proceeds go directly to missions.

“We’ve raised anywhere from 5 to 10 thousand dollars on one weekend for missions, and it goes to, we have orphanages, new churches, outreaches, and different things like that all over the world,” said Byron Harris.

Organizers look forward to having the event again next year.

