17-year-old accused of having gun on school property

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) – A New Hope High School student faced charges after Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies said a gun was found in his car.

School officials called the sheriff’s office just after noon Monday to the high school after getting a report of a weapon being on school property.

During a search of the students vehicle investigators say a handgun was found.

The sheriff’s department said the student was charged with possessing a weapon on school property.

They say there was no threat associated with this incident.