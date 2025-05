17-year-old charged with sexual battery in Saltillo

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A warrant leads to the arrest of a teenager for sexual battery charges.

17-year-old Joseph Killough has been charged with two counts of Sexual Battery by the Saltillo Police Department.

Killough was charged as an adult.

The case was presented to a Grand Jury, resulting in an indictment and a warrant being put out for Killough’s arrest.

A trial date has not been set.

