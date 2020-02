PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County family has asked for help finding a teenager who hasn’t been seen since yesterday.

Paris Hutcheson, 17, was last seen in the Marietta area on Wednesday night.

Hutcheson is 5’5 ands weighs about 160 pounds.

She has dyed her hair black recently and has blue eyes.

Anyone who has information on Hutcheson’s whereabouts is asked to call Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office.