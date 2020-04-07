177 additional COVID-19 cases reported, state total at 1,915

Mississippi is nearing 2,000 positive COVID-19 tests.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 177 additional cases Tuesday. This brought the state’s total to 1,915.

There are now 59 people in the state that have died from the coronavirus.

Nine counties in the WCBI viewing area have reported a death.

The state’s numbers show at least 574 people have been hospitalized.

People ages 40-49 have been diagnosed more than any other age group in the state.

51 kids, ages zero to 17, have also tested positive.