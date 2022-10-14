18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 45 South in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 18-wheeler hauling scrap metal went up in flames this afternoon in Lowndes County.

The fire happened on Highway 45 South, near Highway 182, at about noon.

Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the trailer on the big rig was saved.

However, the cab turned into ashes and charred metal.

The driver was able to get the truck off the road and get out before the heavy flames started.

A cause is unknown, at this time.

