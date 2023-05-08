18-wheeler crash leaves lumber scattered across Highway 50

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 18-wheeler overturned and shut down Highway 50 in Lowndes County.

The crash happened near Harrison Road in a curve.

State troopers said no injuries were reported in the accident.

Lumber scattered across the highway and into someone’s front yard.

Crews worked to turn the truck over and then started to clean up the debris.

Drivers are being detoured off Highway 50.

No word on how long the highway will be shut down.

