LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police confirm an 18-wheeler crash early Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened on I-22 near McCullough Boulevard.

Commuters traveling through that area are told to expect delays.

All eastbound lanes are blocked. Officers are also blocking off the westbound left lane.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

We will have more information as it becomes available.