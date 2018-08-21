18-Wheeler Crash Slows Traffic on I-22

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Traffic was delayed Tuesday on a stretch of eastbound I-22 in Itawamba County, after an 18-wheeler overturns.

It was around 7:30 AM when the big rig veered into the median and overturned, just east of the Smithville exit.

The driver was trapped in the cab for a short time, before being rescued, but was not injured.

The left lane was closed for several hours, as crews worked to unload cotton the truck was hauling. Also, crews from MDEQ were on hand because fuel from the truck had spilled into the median.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is expected to release more information once their investigation is complete.