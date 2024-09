18-wheeler overturns on Highway 82 in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -This was the sight of Highway 82 just before 1 p.m. September 5.

An 18-wheeler was hauling scrap cars going East Bound on 82 past Highway 12 and overturned.

This was the only vehicle involved and the driver received minor injuries.

Multiple agencies including Starkville Police and Starkville Fire were on the scene.

Officers were there for about four hours.

