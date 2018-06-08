18-wheeler strikes tractor, creates chaotic scene in Pickensville

PICKENSVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – The 18-year-old driver of a tractor is hospitalized this evening after colliding with a log truck.

It happened just after noon on Highway 86 in Pickens County, Alabama.

Investigators on the scene tell WCBI the tractor and the 18-wheel log truck were both headed west on 86.

The accident happened between mile markers 4 and 5.

Pickensville Police are trying to determine exactly how the accident happened.

The driver of the log truck was not injured. The tractor driver had minor injuries.