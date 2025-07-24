18-year-old faces several child sex crime charges in Clay Co.
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 18-year-old Amari Lyles is facing several child sex crime charges.
He was booked into the Clay County jail on two counts of statutory rape, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and family disturbance.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Lyles is accused of having sex with a child under the age of 16.
No other information about the case is being released.
The case will be presented to a grand jury in October.