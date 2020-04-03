181 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi, state total at 1,358

The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 181 new cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon.

The new positives bring the state’s total postive coronavirus cases to 1,358. Three new deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 29.

Counties reporting new cases in the WCBI viewing area are Chickasaw, Lafayette, Lee, Lowndes, Monroe, Noxubee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, and Winston.

Nearly 60% of the people infected in the state are women.

Only four of Mississippi’s 82 counties are not reporting any positive COVID-19 infections.