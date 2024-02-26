18th annual Ragtime and Jazz Festival celebrates musicians

The ragtime and jazz festival is held every year to bring attention to the Charles Templeton Sr. Music Museum.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mitchell Memorial Library’s Templeton Music Museum hosted its annual Ragtime and Jazz Festival this weekend.

The event brings the tunes of ragtime to new ears and celebrates ragtime musicians.

The festival hosted a variety of events including concerts, seminars, tours of the museum, and more.

Chip Templeton says that the festival is not only good for the museum but also for his family.

“The Charles Templeton Music Museum and the festival was my father. He is deceased he died in 2000. This was his collection that he and my mother donated and since his passing, our family has formed a great partnership here with the library. The library, MSU, and our family working towards putting all of this together as an outreach for the music museum here. So it’s about the business of music is the theme,” Templeton said.

This year was the 18th annual festival.

