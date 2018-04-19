19 applicants line up for CMSD Superintendent job

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Municipal School District is one step closer to finding its next leader.

19 candidates are up for the position.

The school district had a contract with the Mississippi School Boards Association to help out with the search.

Of those applicants, 14 have doctorate degrees; all with a background in education ranging from principals, assistant superintendents and an educational consultant.

Applications have come from as far away as Pennsylvania, Illinois as well as some applicants from here at home.

The MSBA search team has interviewed each person up for the job.

On April 25th, the Columbus Municipal School District Board will get a detailed report from the assistant director of MSBA and decide the next course of action.