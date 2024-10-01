19-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police have released a picture of the 19-year-old man charged in connection with the murder of a teenager this weekend.

Jakody Moore was taken into custody by the criminal investigation division on September 30 for the murder of 16-year-old Marquez Carter Jr.

Moore also faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center until his initial court appearance.

The shooting happened on September 28, shortly after 3:00 p.m. The Columbus Police Department responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Constance Lane.

The victims were a 17-year-old, who was rushed to the hospital, and Carter who died on the scene.

The Columbus Police Department also needs help from the community on identifying this person of interest in the case.

If you know who this is or have any information on their whereabouts please contact the Columbus Police Department.

Chief Joseph Daughtry spoke with WCBI shortly after the arrest, and he said more arrests are coming.

He also thanked the citizens of Columbus for providing information that helped with the arrest, adding.

