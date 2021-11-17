19 year-old Lowndes Co. man will spend next 35 years in jail

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 19-year-old Lowndes County man will spend the next 35 years in jail for his role in an armed robbery and kidnapping.

It didn’t take the jury long at all to find Donavan Prather guilty of multiple charges.

Prather was sentenced this morning to 10 years for aggravated assault, 30 years for armed robbery and 5 years for kidnapping.

Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens suspended 10 years of the armed robbery sentence for a total of 35 years.

Lowndes County Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Lang said the sentence is tough but fair.

“We see this all the time with young people that don’t realize the consequences of their actions, that there is a value of human life. It’s disturbing to see it in young people because of the consequence to a young man’s life. The judge gave him a very stiff sentence and an appropriate sentence,” said Benjamin Lang.

Prather and another man, Brandon Runnels were charged with pistol-whipping the victim and taking his money. The two are also charged with kidnapping the victim last September.

Runnels has not got to trial yet on the same charges.