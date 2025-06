19-year-old man faces child sex crime charges in Pontotoc

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pontotoc County man is facing child sex crime charges.

19-year-old Danny Lee Cox Jr. has been charged with two counts of sexual battery.

Pontotoc County deputies said the alleged victim was 15 years old at the time of the alleged incidents.

The sheriff’s department’s Special Victims Unit investigated the case.

No other details were released on June 16.

Bond for Cox was set at $30,000.

