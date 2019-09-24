1970 graduating class helps people register to vote

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A graduating class from decades ago is encouraging people to register to vote.

Some of the Henderson High class of 1970 were out at the J.L. King Park helping people do get registered.

Dr. Fred Gandy was the class president. He says he’s just doing his civic duty. A freedom he says he fought for and he wants others to join in and do their part.

“It’s very important. I was around during the days when we was fighting for the right to vote. I want everyone to have that right, to exercise their right to vote,” said Gandy.

Gandy says the turn out was fairly good. They were out there until around 6 p.m. Tuesday.