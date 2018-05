LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Troopers are investigating a crash on Cal-Kolola Road near Highway 45.

Msgt. Criss Turnipseed says the crash involved one car that rolled over.

Turnipseed says 2 people were airlifted to an area hospital.

Several emergency crews were on scene including the Lowndes County Deputies.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update it as more information becomes available.