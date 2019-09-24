2 Arrested in Choctaw County Shooting

CHOCTAW AND WINSTON COUNTIES, Miss. (WCBI) – The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department makes 2 arrests in a Monday evening shooting on L-Ashford Road that sent 2 people to the hospital.

Chief Deputy Lee Upchurch tells WCBI that the Sheriff’s Department, along with the Louisville Police Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested 2 juveniles in Louisville Tuesday night.

Both juveniles are being charged with 2 counts each of Aggravated Assault.

The names of the suspects are not being released at this time, and investigators expect to make more arrests in the case.

One of the victims has been released from the hospital. At last check the other was still in critical condition.