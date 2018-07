MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Two people were taken to the hospital after crash in Monroe County.

Troopers were called out to Prairie Mills Road and Highway 45 Alternate just before 7:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Troopers say a Chevy Silverado was driving East when it pulled off of Prairie Mills Road in front of a Honda Accord heading South.

Both were taken to NMMC with non-life threatening injuries.