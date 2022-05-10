2 Noxubee County men indicted on multiple counts by Lowndes County Grand jury

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Noxubee County men are facing several charges after being indicted in Lowndes County.

Eddie Lee Stokes, of Brooksville, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of shooting into a dwelling.

Amarcus McMillian, of Macon, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

A trial date has not been set for Stokes.

Gun fire echoed down 7th Street South in May 2021.

Police Chief Fred Shelton told WCBI at the time that the driver of a car was shot near the intersection of 7th Street and 5th Avenue South.

Investigators believe that a male driver and some female passengers had gone to another location to fight someone.

Shelton tells WCBI the group was on the way home when they were followed by a black vehicle.

Shots were fired from the black vehicle and the unidentified victim was shot and crashed his car into a pole.