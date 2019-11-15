2 people shot at New Jersey high school football game

A high school football game in New Jersey was disrupted Friday night when shots were fired from the bleachers, wounding at least two people. The shooting comes just a day after a student opened fire at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, killing two of his classmates.

The shooting occurred at 8:29 p.m. and that numerous administrators and police officers were on the scene, Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin said in a livestreamed video. One adult male and one juvenile were shot, he added. The Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II playoff game was in the third quarter when the incident took place.

Breaking: As the shooting happens at the Camden/Pleasantville football game. People running, jumping fences, laying on the ground. @6abc pic.twitter.com/XzViuszadX — Mike Nik (@6abcmike) November 16, 2019

“We have two victims who are seriously injured, but they are alive as of this moment and we are doing everything that we can to make sure their families and them are getting the medical care that they need,” he said. “We are receiving information regarding exactly what happened and who was involved; however, obviously this is an ongoing investigation and at this time we are not prepared to release any information on that.”

He did not provide any further details about the victims’ identifications or conditions.

Video shared on Twitter shows a chaotic scene erupting with what seems to be shots firing in the background. People can be seen laying on the ground, hopping over fences and running from the scene.

Another video posted online shows an ambulance on the field.

DEVELOPING: Multiple shots fired at Pleasantville High School football game against Camden in New Jersey; at least 2 victims reported pic.twitter.com/Z4NUHe5V4P — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 16, 2019

Camden High School Athletics tweeted, “Unbelievable.. We’re heading home, we’re safe thank you.”