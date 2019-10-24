2 people who confronted Harvey Weinstein at bar kicked out

At least two people who attended the Actors Hour performance showcase Wednesday at a New York City bar say they were kicked out for confronting Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced producer was seated at a table with “about five people,” Zoe Stuckless told CBS News.

“Initially I didn’t believe it was him, but as the night progressed I kept looking up photos of him and comparing them,” said Stuckless, who uses they and them pronouns. “I knew for certain that it was him when Kelly Bachman, the amazing comedian, pointed him out in her set. I was livid and disgusted, at him, but also at the event for allowing him to be there.”

The event, held at Downtime Bar, was billed as a fundraiser in celebration of Actors Hour’s first anniversary. Actors Hour describes itself as the “first speakeasy dedicated to artists.”

Video posted by Stuckless on Facebook shows them, who is an actor, playwright and fight choreographer, being asked to leave and escorted out of the bar after confronting Weinstein.

PLEASE READ AND SHARE THIS WHOLE THING!! Tonight was one of the most surreal nights of my life. I went to an event… Posted by Zoe Stuckless on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Stuckless said they were removed at the beginning of the event’s intermission. “The bodyguards pushed me and sort of gently herded me up the stairs and out of the bar. There was one man who stood about a foot or so taller than me who, as he pushed me backward in the hallway entrance, kept repeating ‘due process, due process,'” they said.

According to Stuckless, the man became agitated when they stopped moving and asked why they were being forced to leave.

Another attendee wrote on Twitter that she also confronted Weinstein after seeing Stuckless get kicked out.

I restrained myself, now that I’m sober I no longer throw drinks or fists. There was a woman at the table with him who gently guided me out. I don’t know who she is but I hope she is ok. Please do not support Downtime Bar or Actors Hour, the position they put us in is horrifying — clever, but make it spooky (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019

CBS News reached out to Downtime Bar and is awaiting a response. Actors Hour issued a statement on Instagram claiming Weinstein was not invited to the event and apologizing “for the way the situation was handled.”

Weinstein has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct, ranging from allegedly making lewd comments to rape. The 67-year-old will stand trial in January on charges alleging that he raped an unidentified woman in his New York City hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. He has denied wrongdoing.

A spokesperson for Weinstein called the confrontation “uncalled for.” Weinstein told CBS News he was willing to answer any questions about the incident.

“I am happy to address anyone’s questions. We should all be offered the courtesy to voice opinions and be heard, and to even get answers. I am glad we all still have these rights,” Weinstein said in a statement.